Diplomat's Mysterious Death Sparks Urgent Call for Justice
Peruvian authorities are investigating the shooting death of Indonesian diplomat Zetro Leonardo Purba as a contract killing. The diplomat was killed outside his apartment in Lima amid rising violent crime. Indonesian officials demand a thorough investigation, while Peru grapples with increasing homicides and extortion.
On Tuesday, Peruvian authorities announced an investigation into the shooting death of Indonesian diplomat Zetro Leonardo Purba, categorizing it as a contract killing amid escalating violent crime in the country. Purba, who served at the Indonesian Embassy in Lima, was shot three times upon arriving at his apartment building on a bicycle.
Despite prompt medical attention, he succumbed to his injuries. Interior Minister Carlos Malaver confirmed the attack was deliberate, citing footage showing the shooter firing at Purba before escaping on a motorcycle. No motives or immediate suspects have been announced.
Indonesian Foreign Minister Sugiono demanded a swift investigation and enhanced protection for diplomatic personnel, while Peru confronts its growing security crisis, marked by a surge in homicides and extortion cases.
