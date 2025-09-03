Left Menu

Military Lawyers to Temporarily Serve as Immigration Judges Amid Trump's Crackdown

In a move to manage the increasing backlog of immigration cases, military and civilian lawyers from the Defense Department will serve temporarily as immigration judges. This initiative, part of President Donald Trump's broader immigration strategy, involves deploying military resources to address domestic issues. The effort highlights challenges due to differing legal systems.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-09-2025 05:45 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 05:45 IST
Military Lawyers to Temporarily Serve as Immigration Judges Amid Trump's Crackdown
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Trump administration is once again employing military personnel in efforts to combat domestic issues, this time by assigning military and civilian lawyers from the Department of Defense to serve temporarily as immigration judges. This initiative comes as part of President Trump's wider immigration agenda aimed at reducing the backlog of cases.

Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell explained that these Department of Defense attorneys would augment existing resources to manage the backlog. President Trump has touted this approach, alongside deploying active duty troops, as pivotal in reducing undocumented migrant crossings.

However, this allocation of military resources raises concerns about the training required for military lawyers to adapt to the immigration judicial process, which is distinct from military justice systems. Despite these challenges, hundreds of lawyers are expected to volunteer for the initiative, slated for an initial term of 179 days.

TRENDING

1
School Meal Scare: Food Poisoning Linked to Presidential Programme in Indonesia

School Meal Scare: Food Poisoning Linked to Presidential Programme in Indone...

 Global
2
Judge Blocks Trump's Military Use in California: A Legal Showdown

Judge Blocks Trump's Military Use in California: A Legal Showdown

 Global
3
Rubio's Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Latin American Ties Amidst US Drug Strikes

Rubio's Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Latin American Ties Amidst US Drug...

 Global
4
China's Military Showcase: Xi Jinping's Vision for a New World Order

China's Military Showcase: Xi Jinping's Vision for a New World Order

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Financial inclusion and digital innovation key to empowering rural women agripreneurs

Heavy ChatGPT usage linked to lower motivation and engagement

Post-COVID era sees surge in AI adoption for green corporate strategies

Explainable AI bridges trust gap between clinicians and algorithms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025