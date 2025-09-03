Left Menu

Tragic Electrocution of Young Boy in Maharashtra

An 11-year-old boy in Maharashtra's Palghar district died of electrocution while trying to turn off an electric motor. The floor was wet, exacerbating the situation. An investigation is underway to determine the exact circumstances leading to the tragedy.

Updated: 03-09-2025 10:38 IST
An 11-year-old boy tragically lost his life in an electrocution incident at his home in Maharashtra's Palghar district, as per local police.

The incident unfolded in Ganesh Nagar, Boisar, on Monday afternoon. The boy reportedly tried to unplug an electric motor after pumping water for household use. Due to accumulated water on the floor, the risk of electric shock increased, resulting in the unfortunate accident.

The boy was immediately taken to a hospital but could not be revived. An investigation is ongoing to determine the circumstances that led to this heart-wrenching incident.

