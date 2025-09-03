Left Menu

Clarity on Ukraine's Security Guarantees Expected from NATO

NATO chief Mark Rutte anticipates clear outcomes from an upcoming Paris meeting regarding security assurances for Ukraine. The statement was made in a joint press conference with Estonian President Alar Karis.

NATO Chief Mark Rutte expressed optimism about achieving clarity on security guarantees for Ukraine at an impending meeting in Paris. The announcement came during a joint press conference with Estonian President Alar Karis.

As tensions remain high in the region, the coalition of the willing is expected to outline what measures can be delivered to ensure Ukraine's security.

Rutte's remarks underscore the urgent international attention given to Ukraine's security amid ongoing geopolitical challenges.

