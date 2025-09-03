Scrap Deal Deception: Father-Son Duo Under Fire

Mumbai police have filed charges against a father-son pair accused of defrauding a scrap dealer of more than Rs 46 lakh, according to an official report.

The victim from Kurla stated that his father's friend had vouched for the accused as credible scrap businessmen, introducing them in 2023 with a successful deal in Goa's chemical factory scrap. This initial partnership boosted the victim's confidence in further transactions with the accused.

By March 2024, the accused persuaded the dealer to participate in a lucrative air-conditioner scrap deal involving a seven-star hotel in Pune. Convinced, the victim transferred substantial funds, only to be informed later that the scrap had been sold to another party. Despite repeated requests, the promised refund never materialized, prompting legal action against the accused.

