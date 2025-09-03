Left Menu

Scrap Deal Deception: Father-Son Duo Under Fire

A man and his son have been charged by Mumbai police for allegedly defrauding a scrap dealer of over Rs 46 lakh. They gained the victim's trust through profitable deals before convincing him to invest in a fake air-conditioner scrap scheme. No scrap was delivered, and demands for a refund were ignored.

Updated: 03-09-2025 15:08 IST
Scrap Deal Deception: Father-Son Duo Under Fire
Mumbai police have filed charges against a father-son pair accused of defrauding a scrap dealer of more than Rs 46 lakh, according to an official report.

The victim from Kurla stated that his father's friend had vouched for the accused as credible scrap businessmen, introducing them in 2023 with a successful deal in Goa's chemical factory scrap. This initial partnership boosted the victim's confidence in further transactions with the accused.

By March 2024, the accused persuaded the dealer to participate in a lucrative air-conditioner scrap deal involving a seven-star hotel in Pune. Convinced, the victim transferred substantial funds, only to be informed later that the scrap had been sold to another party. Despite repeated requests, the promised refund never materialized, prompting legal action against the accused.

