UK Sanctions Target Russian Entities Over Child Deportation Allegations

Britain imposes sanctions on 11 individuals and entities linked to Russia for alleged forcible deportation and indoctrination of Ukrainian children. Over 19,500 children reportedly taken to Russia during the war, termed a war crime by Ukraine. Sanctions include asset freezes and travel bans.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-09-2025 15:55 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 15:55 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Britain has imposed sanctions on 11 individuals and entities affiliated with the Russian state. These sanctions target those involved in Moscow's alleged attempts to forcibly deport and indoctrinate Ukrainian children, a move condemned as a war crime by Ukraine.

Ukraine claims that over 19,500 children have been taken to Russia or Russian-controlled areas during the conflict, without family consent. The UK, in its latest round of sanctions, aims to address what it deems as despicable actions by the Kremlin. Foreign Minister David Lammy highlighted Russia's policy of forced deportations, indoctrination, and militarization of Ukrainian children.

The sanctions specifically target organizations like the Akhmat Kadyrov Foundation, which runs re-education programs for Ukrainian youth. These measures include asset freezes and travel bans. The Russian embassy in London has yet to comment, while Russia has dismissed international arrest warrants over the issue as unacceptable.

(With inputs from agencies.)

