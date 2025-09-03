Brutal Murder in Thane: Shocking Assault Leaves One Dead, Another Injured

In a chilling incident in Thane city, a premeditated assault in the Shreenagar area led to tragedy. Vitthal Kondiba Gaikar was brutally killed, and Shankar Laxman Varte sustained serious injuries. The violent confrontation was ignited by previous enmity among the involved parties, police sources revealed.

The harrowing event took place on a busy stretch of road number 27 in the Wagle Estate locality, leaving one dead at the scene. An official informed that while one suspect had been detained for questioning, the search for other named perpetrators continued.

According to the First Information Report filed at Shreenagar police station, sections under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including murder and attempted murder, were evoked against the accused. The investigation into this ghastly crime is ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)