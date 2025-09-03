Left Menu

Brutal Murder in Thane: Shocking Assault Leaves One Dead, Another Injured

A violent attack in Thane city's Shreenagar area resulted in the tragic death of Vitthal Kondiba Gaikar and left his friend Shankar Laxman Varte injured. Police have detained one suspect and are searching for others. The attack stemmed from previous enmity, escalating to murder.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 03-09-2025 15:59 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 15:59 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a chilling incident in Thane city, a premeditated assault in the Shreenagar area led to tragedy. Vitthal Kondiba Gaikar was brutally killed, and Shankar Laxman Varte sustained serious injuries. The violent confrontation was ignited by previous enmity among the involved parties, police sources revealed.

The harrowing event took place on a busy stretch of road number 27 in the Wagle Estate locality, leaving one dead at the scene. An official informed that while one suspect had been detained for questioning, the search for other named perpetrators continued.

According to the First Information Report filed at Shreenagar police station, sections under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including murder and attempted murder, were evoked against the accused. The investigation into this ghastly crime is ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

