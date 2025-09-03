Gangster-Turned-Politician Arun Gawli Walks Free After 17 Years

Arun Gawli, a former gangster turned politician, emerged from Nagpur Central Jail on Wednesday after the Supreme Court granted him bail in a 2007 murder case. The 76-year-old, imprisoned for over 17 years, was convicted of murdering Mumbai Shiv Sena corporator Kamlakar Jamsandekar.

A bench led by Justices M M Sundresh and N Kotiswar Singh issued the bail order on August 28, acknowledging Gawli's prolonged incarceration with his appeal still pending. Freed after procedural formalities, Gawli was greeted by supporters and family as he departed for Mumbai.

Gawli, the founder of Akhil Bharatiya Sena and former MLA, was previously sentenced to life in 2012 under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act. The bail is subject to conditions from the trial court and comes after a challenge to a Bombay High Court decision.

