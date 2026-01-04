Left Menu

Vachan Nama: Shiv Sena (UBT)-MNS's Promises to Transform Mumbai

The Shiv Sena (UBT)-MNS alliance has released a manifesto before the upcoming municipal elections in Mumbai. Key promises include a monthly allowance for women, free power, property tax waivers, affordable housing, reduced bus fares, and improved health and education infrastructure. These measures target voters across various sectors.

The Shiv Sena (UBT)-MNS alliance has unveiled a comprehensive manifesto, 'Vachan Nama, Shabd Thackerencha,' targeting Mumbai's electorate with promises of financial relief and infrastructure improvements. A key highlight is a monthly allowance for domestic helps, modeled after a state scheme, alongside promises of 100 units of free power.

Additionally, the alliance commits to affordable housing, with plans to construct one lakh houses in five years. Educational reforms include extending BMC-run schools to Class 12 and establishing creches across all assembly segments. The parties also pledge to enhance public transport by lowering bus fares to Rs 5.

Health infrastructure will see the founding of new medical colleges and a super-speciality cancer hospital. With civic elections approaching, these moves aim to garner support from diverse demographics, including the youth, women, and the working class.

(With inputs from agencies.)

