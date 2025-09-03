Left Menu

Crackdown in Tiruvallur: Destruction of Smuggled Cigarettes and Alcohol

Over 5.5 lakh foreign-origin cigarette sticks and alcohol worth Rs 12.5 crore, allegedly smuggled into India, were destroyed by Customs as part of a crackdown on illegal imports. The seized goods lacked mandatory health warnings and were sold without paying customs duties and GST.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 03-09-2025 16:23 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 16:23 IST
Crackdown in Tiruvallur: Destruction of Smuggled Cigarettes and Alcohol
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Customs department has destroyed over 5.5 lakh sticks of foreign-origin cigarettes, along with alcohol and e-cigarettes worth Rs 12.5 crore, allegedly smuggled into India. This was part of a broader initiative to tackle illegal imports, the department announced on Wednesday.

Recovered in August 2025 from Gummidipoondi, Tiruvallur district, the contraband was seized due to non-compliance with statutory guidelines, including the absence of mandatory pictorial health warnings. This step underscores Customs' resolve to curb illicit trade, said Joint Commissioner Sadeesh Kumar K, who emphasized the economic implications of avoiding customs duties and GST.

The operation highlighted the ploys of smuggling syndicates, who mislabel such items to circumvent regulatory checks. By destroying these non-compliant products, Customs is enforcing stringent regulations and protecting consumer safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversy Over Rahul Gandhi's U.S. Statement Sparks Legal Battle

Controversy Over Rahul Gandhi's U.S. Statement Sparks Legal Battle

 India
2
HSBC Boosts S&P 500 Forecast Amid Tech-Driven Surge

HSBC Boosts S&P 500 Forecast Amid Tech-Driven Surge

 Global
3
Madras HC Overturns Family Court's Maintenance Order for Wealthy Wife

Madras HC Overturns Family Court's Maintenance Order for Wealthy Wife

 India
4
Chhattisgarh's State-of-the-Art Hospital: A New Era in Bastar's Healthcare

Chhattisgarh's State-of-the-Art Hospital: A New Era in Bastar's Healthcare

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cloud computing supercharges business performance in digital era

From opportunity to risk: How AI is redefining modern journalism

Behavioural gaps in cybersecurity leave organizations exposed

AI booms as carbon ally, but energy demands threaten climate progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025