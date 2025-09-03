Crackdown in Tiruvallur: Destruction of Smuggled Cigarettes and Alcohol

The Customs department has destroyed over 5.5 lakh sticks of foreign-origin cigarettes, along with alcohol and e-cigarettes worth Rs 12.5 crore, allegedly smuggled into India. This was part of a broader initiative to tackle illegal imports, the department announced on Wednesday.

Recovered in August 2025 from Gummidipoondi, Tiruvallur district, the contraband was seized due to non-compliance with statutory guidelines, including the absence of mandatory pictorial health warnings. This step underscores Customs' resolve to curb illicit trade, said Joint Commissioner Sadeesh Kumar K, who emphasized the economic implications of avoiding customs duties and GST.

The operation highlighted the ploys of smuggling syndicates, who mislabel such items to circumvent regulatory checks. By destroying these non-compliant products, Customs is enforcing stringent regulations and protecting consumer safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)