CPI Stands Against Communal Bias in Chhattisgarh: Demand Justice for Nuns and Tribals

The Communist Party of India (CPI) is set to stage a protest in Narayanpur, Chhattisgarh, on Thursday, demanding legal action in the case involving two Christian nuns accused of human trafficking and conversion. The nuns were released on bail after the arrest.

Citing a worrying trend of communal aggression, the CPI condemned the failure of the BJP-led government in the state to protect constitutional rights. Despite the assault on two nuns and three tribal girls by the VHP and Bajrang Dal, no FIR has been filed against the attackers.

The CPI emphasized that this protest transcends a single incident, aiming to uphold the dignity and rights of the tribal and minority communities. A significant demonstration is planned, with demands for immediate FIRs, victim protection, and an end to such communal attacks.

