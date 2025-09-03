Left Menu

Madras HC Overturns Family Court's Maintenance Order for Wealthy Wife

The Madras High Court overturned a Family Court's decision that required a husband to pay maintenance to his wife. The court found that the wife had significant asset holdings and income, thus not needing additional interim maintenance. Maintenance for the couple's son remains unchanged.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 03-09-2025 17:22 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 17:22 IST
Madras HC Overturns Family Court's Maintenance Order for Wealthy Wife
The Madras High Court has overturned a previous Family Court ruling that required a husband to pay an interim maintenance of Rs 30,000 to his wife. Citing her ownership of substantial assets and income from company dividends, the court deemed the maintenance unnecessary.

Justice P B Balaji made the decision while partly allowing the husband's petition against the Family Court's January ruling. According to the High Court, the wife's financial standing negates the need for additional interim support.

Although the Family Court had initially mandated the payment to support both the wife and their son, the High Court's decision will only affect the wife, leaving the maintenance for the son unchanged. The husband has complied by paying for the son's expenses, including NEET fees of Rs 2.77 lakh.

