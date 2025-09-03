Left Menu

Switzerland Extends Furlough Subsidies Amid US Tariff Challenges

The Swiss government has decided to support a parliamentary initiative to extend furlough subsidies in response to heightened U.S. import tariffs. Although an economic downturn in Switzerland is not anticipated, the federal council underscores the importance of maintaining economic stability through such measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 03-09-2025 17:53 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 17:53 IST
The Swiss government has thrown its weight behind a parliamentary proposal to extend furlough subsidies in response to increased U.S. import tariffs. The decision followed a meeting on Wednesday.

The measure aims to safeguard the Swiss economy from potential impacts of the tariffs.

Despite the approval, the Swiss federal council noted that a broad economic decline is not currently expected.

