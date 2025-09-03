Left Menu

Left Parties Criticize Bail Denial in 2020 Delhi Riots Case

Left parties expressed outrage over the Delhi High Court's refusal to grant bail to Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam, and others linked to the 2020 Delhi riots. Accused under the UAPA, they've been detained for over five years without charges. BJP leaders allegedly responsible for hate speeches remain free.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-09-2025 18:12 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 18:12 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Left parties on Wednesday condemned the Delhi High Court's decision to deny bail to activists Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam, and others implicated in the 'larger conspiracy' case related to the February 2020 riots. The Communist Party of India (Marxist) described the judgment as a 'travesty of justice.'

The CPI(M) expressed concern that despite five years of detention under the UAPA, charges have yet to be framed against the accused. While these individuals remain incarcerated, BJP leaders like Kapil Mishra, accused of hate speech, face no legal repercussions.

The Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation called the charges against the activists 'fabricated' and criticized the 'nexus' between the police and right-wing groups, laying the blame for the 2020 riots on communal polarization promoted by BJP leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

