CPI(M) Stages Rally Against Rising Fundamentalism in Bangladesh

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) will hold a rally on December 26 to voice their concerns about increasing fundamentalist activities in Bangladesh. They see this as a potential threat to India's northeastern regions, according to Jitendra Chaudhury, the Leader of the Opposition in the Tripura Assembly.

Chaudhury highlighted that fundamentalist elements in Bangladesh are becoming more aggressive and targeting India, particularly the Northeast. He recalled the events of July in Bangladesh as internal matters but stressed that recent cross-border radical activities need attention.

The CPI(M) leader also criticized the infighting between the BJP and Tipra Motha Party, accusing them of looting tribal welfare funds. He cited recent clashes between supporters of the two parties as evidence of tensions escalating in the tribal areas, with elections for the Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council upcoming in March.

