CPI(M) MP Criticizes Priyanka Gandhi's Tea Meeting with PM Modi

CPI(M) MP John Brittas expressed concern on Tuesday regarding Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi's participation in a tea party with BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, shortly after the conclusion of the Winter Session of Parliament. Brittas argued that this move sends a negative message to the public, coming just hours after the BJP pushed through significant changes to the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA).

Brittas further contended that this interaction was harmful to the cohesion of the INDIA bloc and distanced his party from such interactions. Speaking to ANI, Brittas stated, "This is concerning for individuals like us. Witnessing Priyanka Gandhi and others attend such a meeting alongside the Prime Minister was disheartening. We expected them to demonstrate more discernment. As a party, we have avoided similar gatherings for issues of lesser significance. For instance, we opted out of past tea parties due to the government's reluctance to discuss important matters, such as the Waqf Bill."

He emphasized, "Seeing Priyanka Gandhi sharing a cup of tea with the Prime Minister shortly after the legislative actions against Mahatma Gandhi's ideals is distressing and sends the wrong message to the nation. I do not support such cordiality, which undermines opposition unity and the interests of India's underprivileged." Priyanka Gandhi attended the event, organized by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, where she was seated next to PM Modi during the session's closing.