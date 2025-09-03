Tensions Rise as Israel Considers West Bank Annexation

Israel's far-right finance minister announced a controversial plan on Wednesday to annex parts of the occupied West Bank, a move that could significantly alter the region's geopolitical landscape. However, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's stance on the plan remains unclear.

At a Jerusalem press conference, Bezalel Smotrich stood by a map suggesting the annexation of most of the West Bank, with the exception of six large Palestinian cities. Smotrich advocated for expanding Israeli sovereignty while minimizing Palestinian presence, urging Netanyahu to adopt his proposal.

Such a step would likely incite strong reactions from both Arab and Western nations. The United Arab Emirates has warned against crossing this 'red line,' emphasizing it could derail recently established diplomatic ties. Meanwhile, Palestinian officials and militant groups have condemned the proposed annexation, warning of intensified resistance.

