Canada Challenges U.S. Softwood Lumber Tariffs

Canada's government, along with its lumber industry, is challenging the United States over tariffs on Canadian softwood lumber products. A request for a trade panel review was officially filed under the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), a U.S. government notice disclosed on Monday.

The legal action targets a July 29 decision by the U.S. Department of Commerce's International Trade Association, which emerged from a detailed investigation into the pricing and malpractice concerning Canadian softwood lumber exports to the U.S.

This filing represents continued tension between Canada and the U.S. over lumber, a critical industry for both countries. The petitions were lodged with the U.S. Department of Commerce to contend the tariffs deemed unfair by Canadian stakeholders.

(With inputs from agencies.)