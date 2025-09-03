Canada Challenges U.S. Softwood Lumber Tariffs
Canada's government and its lumber industry have requested a trade panel review of U.S. tariffs on Canadian softwood lumber, challenging decisions under the USMCA. This move follows an investigation and subsequent ruling by the U.S. Department of Commerce's International Trade Association in July.
Canada's government, along with its lumber industry, is challenging the United States over tariffs on Canadian softwood lumber products. A request for a trade panel review was officially filed under the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), a U.S. government notice disclosed on Monday.
The legal action targets a July 29 decision by the U.S. Department of Commerce's International Trade Association, which emerged from a detailed investigation into the pricing and malpractice concerning Canadian softwood lumber exports to the U.S.
This filing represents continued tension between Canada and the U.S. over lumber, a critical industry for both countries. The petitions were lodged with the U.S. Department of Commerce to contend the tariffs deemed unfair by Canadian stakeholders.
