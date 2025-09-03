Left Menu

Allegations of Misuse of CAPF: A Threat to National Security

The Delhi High Court sought the Centre's response on a plea alleging misuse of CAPF personnel for domestic tasks at officers' residences. The PIL, filed by BSF DIG Sanjay Yadav, highlighted gross misuse amid over 83,000 CAPF vacancies, posing risks to national security and law and order.

The Delhi High Court has intervened, requesting the Centre's response to allegations of widespread misuse of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) personnel. A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) claims that officers, including those from the Border Security Force (BSF), are being tasked with domestic work in officers' private residences.

BSF DIG Sanjay Yadav, the petitioner, asserts that this practice detracts from their primary law and border enforcement duties, citing instances where soldiers are used for personal tasks like caring for officers' pets. Such misuse becomes especially problematic given the 83,000 vacancies currently reported within CAPFs.

The court's notice to the Ministry of Home Affairs emphasizes the security risks and financial burdens posed by diverting trained personnel away from their operational roles, as highlighted in the PIL.

(With inputs from agencies.)

