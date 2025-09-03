Justice Served: Family Awarded Rs 12.31 Lakh in 2014 Road Accident Case
A Motor Accident Claims Tribunal awarded Rs 12.31 lakh to the family of Liyakat Ali, who died in a 2014 road accident. The tribunal emphasized decisions based on 'preponderance of probabilities'. Despite arguments, the insurer was held liable for compensation, rejecting issues regarding the truck driver's license.
The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal has granted Rs 12.31 lakh to Liyakat Ali's family, acknowledging their loss from a 2014 road crash. The accident occurred when a truck hit Ali's motorcycle, leading to his untimely death.
Presiding officer Shelly Arora noted the proceedings under the Motor Vehicles Act are distinct from regular civil cases, stressing the reliance on 'preponderance of probabilities'. The tribunal stated the rash driving of the truck was responsible for the tragic incident.
Despite Shriram General Insurance's claim about a fake driving license, the tribunal found no robust evidence. The insurer is now obligated to indemnify and compensate the family fully, dismissing challenges over the driver's license authenticity.
