Bribery Bust: CBI Cracks Down on GST Fraud in Kolkata
The CBI arrested two individuals involved in an alleged Rs 22 lakh bribe scandal connected to GST evasion investigations. The operation exposed a network involving a GST officer, a lawyer, and private companies. A reverse sting operation led to arrests in a meticulously planned operation.
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has uncovered a significant bribery scheme involving a GST officer in Kolkata, a private company, and their legal representation, officials announced on Wednesday.
Initiated by a complaint from Vivek Pratap Singh, a GST intelligence officer in Kolkata, the CBI conducted a reverse operation that revealed a Rs 22 lakh bribe intended to halt ongoing investigations into GST evasion.
The operation led to the arrest of Ram Sevak Singh and Sachin Kumar Gupta, while others involved, including a Mumbai-based GST superintendent and a company lawyer, face scrutiny. The CBI has lodged an FIR against the implicated individuals and entities, showing their commitment to combating corruption.
