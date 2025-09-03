Left Menu

Maharashtra's Maratha Reservation Protest: A Tug of OBC Identity

Maharashtra's CM Devendra Fadnavis is set to meet protesters in Nagpur over concerns about Marathas receiving OBC reservations. While activist Manoj Jarange ended his fast after some demands were met, protests by the Rashtriya OBC Mahasangh continue, opposing Marathas' inclusion in the OBC category.

Maharashtra is witnessing a heated protest as Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis plans to meet demonstrators in Nagpur rallying against Maratha inclusion in the Other Backward Classes (OBC) reservation category. Despite activist Manoj Jarange's hunger strike concluding, the Rashtriya OBC Mahasangh continues their chain hunger strike initiated on August 30.

The OBC organization demands the government refrain from adding Marathas to the OBC category and not universally issuing Kunbi certificates to Marathas, reiterating their 14-point charter of demands. In a move to resolve tensions, CM Fadnavis has reportedly reached a consensus on the reservation issue, ensuring OBC rights remain intact.

Fadnavis is scheduled to meet OBC reservation protesters on September 4, following the government's decision to accept several demands, including granting Kunbi caste certificates to eligible Marathas. This step is designed to utilize historical evidence to classify Marathas under the OBC segment, cultivating an atmosphere of harmony in Maharashtra.

