Left Menu

Gujarat Assembly Applauds 'Operation Sindoor' as Key Bills Set Stage

A resolution praising the Indian armed forces for 'Operation Sindoor' will be introduced during the Gujarat assembly's monsoon session. The session will also table five important bills, including one allowing women to work night shifts. The assembly will meet from September 8 to 10 in Gandhinagar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 03-09-2025 19:06 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 19:06 IST
Gujarat Assembly Applauds 'Operation Sindoor' as Key Bills Set Stage
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Gujarat assembly is set to introduce a resolution praising the Centre and Indian armed forces for their success in 'Operation Sindoor' during its monsoon session, which begins on September 8. This announcement was made by the state's Legislative and Parliamentary affairs minister, Rushikesh Patel, on Wednesday.

The three-day session in Gandhinagar will feature five critical bills, including legislation aimed at enabling women to work night shifts. Other bills include amendments related to factory operations, services tax, and medical regulations. This legislative package is seen as part of the government's ongoing efforts to boost employment and safety, especially for women.

Operation Sindoor was launched on May 7 as a strategic offensive by the Indian armed forces to dismantle terrorist hubs in Pakistan after the killing of 26 civilians near Pahalgam. The assembly session will open with customary proceedings on the first day, followed by the introduction of the resolution and discussions on these bills on the subsequent days.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Political Drama: Court Rulings and Currency Crisis

Turkish Political Drama: Court Rulings and Currency Crisis

 Global
2
India Urges Swift Return of Ariha Shah from German Foster Care

India Urges Swift Return of Ariha Shah from German Foster Care

 India
3
Google's Search Engine Shake-Up: A Win for Rivals Amid Antitrust Spotlight

Google's Search Engine Shake-Up: A Win for Rivals Amid Antitrust Spotlight

 Global
4
New Twist in Sheena Bora Murder Trial as Witness Claims Sheena Was Alive Post-Alleged Murder

New Twist in Sheena Bora Murder Trial as Witness Claims Sheena Was Alive Pos...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cloud computing supercharges business performance in digital era

From opportunity to risk: How AI is redefining modern journalism

Behavioural gaps in cybersecurity leave organizations exposed

AI booms as carbon ally, but energy demands threaten climate progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025