Gujarat Assembly Applauds 'Operation Sindoor' as Key Bills Set Stage

The Gujarat assembly is set to introduce a resolution praising the Centre and Indian armed forces for their success in 'Operation Sindoor' during its monsoon session, which begins on September 8. This announcement was made by the state's Legislative and Parliamentary affairs minister, Rushikesh Patel, on Wednesday.

The three-day session in Gandhinagar will feature five critical bills, including legislation aimed at enabling women to work night shifts. Other bills include amendments related to factory operations, services tax, and medical regulations. This legislative package is seen as part of the government's ongoing efforts to boost employment and safety, especially for women.

Operation Sindoor was launched on May 7 as a strategic offensive by the Indian armed forces to dismantle terrorist hubs in Pakistan after the killing of 26 civilians near Pahalgam. The assembly session will open with customary proceedings on the first day, followed by the introduction of the resolution and discussions on these bills on the subsequent days.

(With inputs from agencies.)