Left Menu

Punjab CM Slams Centre's New Employment Act as 'Dacoity of Rights'

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann criticized the Centre for the rushed enactment of the VB-G RAM G law, claiming it undermines the rights and livelihoods of marginalized communities. The new act, replacing MGNREGA, favors industrialists and imposes financial burdens, worsening the economic conditions of vulnerable groups.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 30-12-2025 22:23 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 22:23 IST
Punjab CM Slams Centre's New Employment Act as 'Dacoity of Rights'
Bhagwant Mann
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has launched a scathing attack on the Centre, accusing it of enacting the VB-G RAM G law to undermine the rights and livelihoods of marginalized communities.

According to Mann, the new law was pushed through Parliament with undue haste, dismantling the soul of the rural employment scheme, MGNREGA. He asserted that the act favors industrialists at the expense of vulnerable groups, such as Dalits and women.

The AAP government in Punjab called for a special Assembly session to oppose the newly enacted law, warning it imposes additional financial burdens on states and worsens conditions for those who need employment guarantees most.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Indore Water Crisis: Calls for Accountability in Tragic Contamination Incident

Indore Water Crisis: Calls for Accountability in Tragic Contamination Incide...

 India
2
Daring Daylight Robbery: Farmer's 25 Lakh Looted in Chilli Powder Heist

Daring Daylight Robbery: Farmer's 25 Lakh Looted in Chilli Powder Heist

 India
3
Uttarakhand's New Year Safety Drive: Ensuring Law, Order, and Tourist Convenience

Uttarakhand's New Year Safety Drive: Ensuring Law, Order, and Tourist Conven...

 India
4
Delhi Eases Legal Framework with Jan Vishwas Bill 2026

Delhi Eases Legal Framework with Jan Vishwas Bill 2026

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025