Punjab CM Slams Centre's New Employment Act as 'Dacoity of Rights'

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has launched a scathing attack on the Centre, accusing it of enacting the VB-G RAM G law to undermine the rights and livelihoods of marginalized communities.

According to Mann, the new law was pushed through Parliament with undue haste, dismantling the soul of the rural employment scheme, MGNREGA. He asserted that the act favors industrialists at the expense of vulnerable groups, such as Dalits and women.

The AAP government in Punjab called for a special Assembly session to oppose the newly enacted law, warning it imposes additional financial burdens on states and worsens conditions for those who need employment guarantees most.

