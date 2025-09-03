Bravery in Action: Constable Kartar Singh's Heroic Confrontation

In a commendable act of bravery, Constable Kartar Singh of the Delhi Police was honored with an out-of-turn promotion to Head Constable for his valorous efforts against a burglary gang.

Commissioner Satish Golchha recognized Singh's dedication during a ceremony at the Police Headquarters, praising his remarkable example set for the force.

Amidst a surge in burglaries in south Delhi, Singh's vigilance and swift response led to the capture of three suspects after a dramatic chase and confrontation, demonstrating his unwavering courage.