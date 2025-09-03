Left Menu

Bravery in Action: Constable Kartar Singh's Heroic Confrontation

Delhi Police recognized Constable Kartar Singh with a promotion for his bravery during a confrontation with a burglary gang. Assigned to prevent break-ins, Singh engaged in a high-speed chase and apprehended the suspects despite being outnumbered. The incident highlights Singh's dedication and courage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-09-2025 19:43 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 19:43 IST
  • India

In a commendable act of bravery, Constable Kartar Singh of the Delhi Police was honored with an out-of-turn promotion to Head Constable for his valorous efforts against a burglary gang.

Commissioner Satish Golchha recognized Singh's dedication during a ceremony at the Police Headquarters, praising his remarkable example set for the force.

Amidst a surge in burglaries in south Delhi, Singh's vigilance and swift response led to the capture of three suspects after a dramatic chase and confrontation, demonstrating his unwavering courage.

