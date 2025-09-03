UK Inflation Unfazed by US Tariffs: Bank of England's View

Andrew Bailey, the Governor of the Bank of England, announced on Wednesday that U.S. trade tariffs have not been affecting British inflation as significantly as initially feared.

Speaking to a panel of lawmakers on Parliament's Treasury Committee, Bailey asserted, "I don't think we're seeing inflationary pressures coming through from the tariff situation as of yet."

He cautioned against underestimating the importance of tariffs in discussions about inflation, but emphasized that their impact on UK inflation has not been as substantial as anticipated.

