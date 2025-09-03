Left Menu

India Urges Swift Return of Ariha Shah from German Foster Care

India has requested Germany to expedite the return of Ariha Shah, an Indian baby girl in foster care in Berlin. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar raised this issue with his German counterpart, emphasizing the need for her cultural rights and upbringing in an Indian environment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-09-2025 20:22 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 20:22 IST
India Urges Swift Return of Ariha Shah from German Foster Care
  • Country:
  • India

India has formally requested Germany to facilitate the swift return of Ariha Shah, an Indian baby girl, who has been in foster care in Berlin for nearly four years.

During a meeting with German counterpart Johann Wadephul, India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar highlighted the importance of ensuring Ariha's cultural rights and upbringing in Indian surroundings.

The custody issue, which began when German authorities took Ariha on September 23, 2021, due to allegations against her parents, must be resolved promptly, Jaishankar stressed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India hold South Korea to 2-2 draw in Super 4 match of Asia Cup Hockey.

India hold South Korea to 2-2 draw in Super 4 match of Asia Cup Hockey.

 Global
2
GST Council Greenlights Dual-Tier Rate Structure

GST Council Greenlights Dual-Tier Rate Structure

 India
3
Haryana Faces Devastation as Heavy Rains Trigger Fatal Incidents and Flood Management Efforts

Haryana Faces Devastation as Heavy Rains Trigger Fatal Incidents and Flood M...

 India
4
Intercepted Threat: Missile Defense in Action

Intercepted Threat: Missile Defense in Action

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cloud computing supercharges business performance in digital era

From opportunity to risk: How AI is redefining modern journalism

Behavioural gaps in cybersecurity leave organizations exposed

AI booms as carbon ally, but energy demands threaten climate progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025