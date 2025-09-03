India Urges Swift Return of Ariha Shah from German Foster Care

India has formally requested Germany to facilitate the swift return of Ariha Shah, an Indian baby girl, who has been in foster care in Berlin for nearly four years.

During a meeting with German counterpart Johann Wadephul, India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar highlighted the importance of ensuring Ariha's cultural rights and upbringing in Indian surroundings.

The custody issue, which began when German authorities took Ariha on September 23, 2021, due to allegations against her parents, must be resolved promptly, Jaishankar stressed.

(With inputs from agencies.)