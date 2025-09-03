Left Menu

Violence Erupts Again in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Passenger Vehicle Ambush and Militant Clash Leave Victims

A brutal attack on a passenger vehicle in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province has left six people dead, suspected to be perpetrated by militants. The incident has aggravated the security concerns in the region, highlighted by the recent killing of a high-profile militant in a separate police operation.

In a devastating attack, at least six people were killed when unidentified assailants opened fire on a passenger vehicle traveling from Daradar to Sadda in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. The attack took place near Mahora in the lower Kurram district, an area troubled by militant activities.

Security forces have detained 12 suspects and recovered numerous weapons as part of a vigorous search operation following the incident. Notably, the victims of the attack are yet to be identified, raising security concerns amid ongoing tribal tensions in the region.

Elsewhere in the province, police killed an infamous militant commander, Kifayatullah, in a targeted operation. The clashes underline the escalating militant threats since the TTP ended a ceasefire agreement in late 2022, leading to increased attacks.

