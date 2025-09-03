Tensions Rise as Israeli Drones Target UN Peacekeepers in Lebanon

In a serious incident highlighting the tensions in southern Lebanon, Israeli drones dropped grenades close to UN peacekeepers near the border with Israel, the UN peacekeeping force UNIFIL reported on Wednesday. While no injuries were recorded, the attack has raised alarms globally.

UNIFIL labeled the attack on Tuesday as one of the most severe assaults on its personnel since a ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah was reached last November. The Israeli military later clarified that the grenades were not aimed at the peacekeepers but were directed at a suspect in the border region, with communication subsequently established with UNIFIL.

International responses were swift, with France condemning the attack and Qatar calling it a violation of international humanitarian law. The incident comes as the UN Security Council recently voted to disband the UNIFIL force next year, reflecting ongoing geopolitical pressures in the region.

