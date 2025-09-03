Left Menu

Tensions Rise as Israeli Drones Target UN Peacekeepers in Lebanon

Israeli drones dropped four grenades near UN peacekeepers in southern Lebanon, marking one of the gravest incidents since the Lebanon-Israel hostilities ceased. The attack has been condemned globally and raises concerns over the safety of peacekeeping forces in disputed regions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beirut | Updated: 03-09-2025 21:04 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 21:04 IST
Tensions Rise as Israeli Drones Target UN Peacekeepers in Lebanon
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Lebanon

In a serious incident highlighting the tensions in southern Lebanon, Israeli drones dropped grenades close to UN peacekeepers near the border with Israel, the UN peacekeeping force UNIFIL reported on Wednesday. While no injuries were recorded, the attack has raised alarms globally.

UNIFIL labeled the attack on Tuesday as one of the most severe assaults on its personnel since a ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah was reached last November. The Israeli military later clarified that the grenades were not aimed at the peacekeepers but were directed at a suspect in the border region, with communication subsequently established with UNIFIL.

International responses were swift, with France condemning the attack and Qatar calling it a violation of international humanitarian law. The incident comes as the UN Security Council recently voted to disband the UNIFIL force next year, reflecting ongoing geopolitical pressures in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India hold South Korea to 2-2 draw in Super 4 match of Asia Cup Hockey.

India hold South Korea to 2-2 draw in Super 4 match of Asia Cup Hockey.

 Global
2
GST Council Greenlights Dual-Tier Rate Structure

GST Council Greenlights Dual-Tier Rate Structure

 India
3
Haryana Faces Devastation as Heavy Rains Trigger Fatal Incidents and Flood Management Efforts

Haryana Faces Devastation as Heavy Rains Trigger Fatal Incidents and Flood M...

 India
4
Intercepted Threat: Missile Defense in Action

Intercepted Threat: Missile Defense in Action

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cloud computing supercharges business performance in digital era

From opportunity to risk: How AI is redefining modern journalism

Behavioural gaps in cybersecurity leave organizations exposed

AI booms as carbon ally, but energy demands threaten climate progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025