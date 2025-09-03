Left Menu

Elderly Couple Duped in Elaborate 'Digital Arrest' Scam

In Telangana, a 78-year-old man fell victim to cyber fraud as scammers posed as Mumbai Police, placing him and his wife under 'digital arrest' for 50 hours. They coerced the victim into transferring over Rs 30 lakh by sending fake legal notices. A friend's intervention helped recover Rs 20 lakh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 03-09-2025 21:27 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 21:27 IST
Elderly Couple Duped in Elaborate 'Digital Arrest' Scam
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a brazen case of cyber fraud, a 78-year-old man from Nizamabad, Telangana, and his wife found themselves ensnared in a trap laid by tricksters masquerading as Mumbai Police. For 50 hours, the elderly couple was under 'digital arrest', a term used to describe the state of being intimidated through digital means by fraudsters.

The conmen falsely alleged the man's Aadhaar was linked to a bank account involved in money laundering, threatening the couple and forcing the man into transferring over Rs 30 lakh. To lend credibility to their plot, they sent fabricated notices allegedly from the Supreme Court, CBI, TRAI, and RBI.

Within a hair's breadth of deeper financial ruin, the man was saved by a friend's timely intervention, which alerted authorities. Thanks to swift action by the Telangana Cyber Security Bureau, Rs 20 lakh of the stolen amount was held from transfer, offering a glimpse of relief as investigations continue to apprehend the perpetrators.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India hold South Korea to 2-2 draw in Super 4 match of Asia Cup Hockey.

India hold South Korea to 2-2 draw in Super 4 match of Asia Cup Hockey.

 Global
2
GST Council Greenlights Dual-Tier Rate Structure

GST Council Greenlights Dual-Tier Rate Structure

 India
3
Haryana Faces Devastation as Heavy Rains Trigger Fatal Incidents and Flood Management Efforts

Haryana Faces Devastation as Heavy Rains Trigger Fatal Incidents and Flood M...

 India
4
Intercepted Threat: Missile Defense in Action

Intercepted Threat: Missile Defense in Action

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cloud computing supercharges business performance in digital era

From opportunity to risk: How AI is redefining modern journalism

Behavioural gaps in cybersecurity leave organizations exposed

AI booms as carbon ally, but energy demands threaten climate progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025