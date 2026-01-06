Left Menu

Maharashtra CID Cracks Down on Loan and Land Scam

Shital Tejwani, linked to the Mundhwa land deal and accused in a massive loan scam with Seva Vikas Cooperative Bank, has been arrested by Maharashtra CID. The charges involve unauthorized loan usage, including purchasing luxury vehicles, leading to an outstanding debt of over Rs 20.49 crore.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 06-01-2026 00:20 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 00:20 IST
Maharashtra CID Cracks Down on Loan and Land Scam
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra Crime Investigation Department (CID) has taken Shital Tejwani into custody over connections to the Mundhwa land deal in Pune and a substantial loan fraud. Her arrest relates specifically to her alleged involvement with improper loan dealings at Seva Vikas Cooperative Bank, police confirmed on Monday.

Tejwani previously held power of attorney for a high-profile Rs 300-crore land transaction in Pune, which implicated political figures. Her arrest now includes accusations of loan default in the amount exceeding Rs 7.25 crore. Tejwani was remanded to police custody until January 6.

Investigations suggest she diverted funds from vehicle and business loans for unauthorized uses, including buying a second-hand Lamborghini. The case forms part of a broader Rs 238 crore loan scam at the bank, with Tejwani defaulting on six accounts. Authorities also uncovered a fake registration certificate for the car.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Uttarakhand High Court Embraces Digital Summons for Cheque Bounce Cases

Uttarakhand High Court Embraces Digital Summons for Cheque Bounce Cases

 India
2
Egypt Triumphs in Extra-Time Thriller Against Benin

Egypt Triumphs in Extra-Time Thriller Against Benin

 Global
3
Delcy Rodriguez Takes Charge as Venezuela's Interim Leader Amidst Political Tumult

Delcy Rodriguez Takes Charge as Venezuela's Interim Leader Amidst Political ...

 Global
4
Mystery in Jhansi: Autorickshaw Driver's Death Sparks Murder Probe

Mystery in Jhansi: Autorickshaw Driver's Death Sparks Murder Probe

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI is reshaping economic and environmental future of agricultural enterprises

Smart cities bet on AI efficiency, governance still catching up

Trust, not technology, is driving the future of fintech adoption

Cities are drowning in waste and data-driven systems may be the only way out

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026