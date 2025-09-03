Karnataka Gov't Aims to Resolve Upper Krishna Project Land Compensation Dispute

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar reaffirmed the government's commitment to the Upper Krishna project on Wednesday, announcing that the final decision on its implementation would be made within the next few days.

Shivakumar revealed that the upcoming cabinet meeting would delve into discussions on compensation for farmers losing their land. He stated they had approached Union Water Resource Minister C R Patil, who promised to convene a meeting soon on the Upper Bhadra project.

The Deputy CM acknowledged that under the previous BJP-led government, compensation was set at Rs 24 lakh per acre for irrigated land and Rs 20 lakh per acre for arid land. However, farmers, supported by court orders, demanded higher compensation. Shivakumar assured that discussions with farmers and MLAs would continue to resolve the compensation issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)