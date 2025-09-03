Farooq Abdullah Assesses Flood Situation in Srinagar
National Conference president Farooq Abdullah visited Srinagar's Zero Bridge to assess the rising flood waters of the River Jhelum. Accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary and Advisor Nasir Aslam Wani-Sogami, Abdullah stopped at the flood control room for briefings on mitigation efforts.
In response to escalating flood concerns, National Conference president Farooq Abdullah visited the Zero Bridge area in Srinagar to examine the current state of the River Jhelum.
Accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary and Advisor to the Chief Minister Nasir Aslam Wani-Sogami, Abdullah evaluated the potential flood threats to the region.
The team also visited the flood control room situated at Zero Bridge, receiving updates from officers on preventative measures being enacted. The party's headquarters, Nawa-e-Subah, lies close to the river, which has surpassed the flood declaration mark.
