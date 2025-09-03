FEMA Leadership Exodus Threatens Disaster Response

Recent staff losses at the U.S. Federal Emergency Management Agency, including the departure of two dozen senior leaders, could severely compromise the agency's ability to effectively respond to natural disasters this year, according to a report by a government watchdog agency.

Disaster experts and FEMA employees have warned that an understaffed and inexperienced leadership, compounded by a prolonged hiring freeze, could significantly impede this year's hurricane and wildfire response. In a related policy shift, President Donald Trump has stated plans to eventually dismantle FEMA and shift disaster response responsibilities to states following the current hurricane season.

The GAO report released in September 2023, highlights that approximately 2,500 employees left FEMA between January and June, including 24 career officials due to federal workforce reduction programs. This staff reduction is expected to lead to FEMA's diminished capacity to deploy volunteers for disaster response efforts. The report underscores potential disaster response shortfalls in a catastrophic peak hurricane season similar to 2024's.