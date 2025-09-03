Cyber Fraud Crackdown: Arrests Made in Major Delhi Scam

In a significant breakthrough, Delhi Police have apprehended two suspects involved in a complex cyber fraud operation. The scheme allegedly defrauded a victim of approximately Rs 13.85 lakh through a fake customer service number.

The suspects, Umar Mukhtar and Aslam, played key roles as a mule account holder and a supplier of bank accounts and SIM cards to cyber-fraud networks. The arrest was made after extensive investigation and technical surveillance that traced the fraud to organized networks.

As investigations continue, police are focused on dismantling the broader fraud network, including attempting to recover the stolen funds and capture additional suspects linked to the racket.

(With inputs from agencies.)