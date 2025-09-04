NHRC Probes Alleged Religion-Specific Township Project in Maharashtra

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken cognizance of a complaint against a township project in Maharashtra, accused of targeting residents of a specific religion. The project, reportedly situated near Mumbai, is alleged to be breaching constitutional principles by promoting exclusivity based on religion.

On September 3, the NHRC instructed Maharashtra's chief secretary to investigate these allegations and provide an action-taken report within two weeks. The commission considers this a serious human rights issue, potentially violating the rights of individuals from minority communities.

The inquiry will explore the legal framework permitting the development of this project. The NHRC is keen to understand the basis for any permissions that might have been granted, questioning their alignment with India's sovereignty, integrity, and unity.

(With inputs from agencies.)