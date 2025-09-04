Left Menu

NHRC Probes Alleged Religion-Specific Township Project in Maharashtra

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued a notice to Maharashtra's chief secretary regarding a complaint about a township project allegedly marketed as exclusive to a specific religion near Mumbai. The NHRC seeks an inquiry and an action-taken report, citing potential constitutional violations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-09-2025 00:11 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 00:11 IST
NHRC Probes Alleged Religion-Specific Township Project in Maharashtra
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken cognizance of a complaint against a township project in Maharashtra, accused of targeting residents of a specific religion. The project, reportedly situated near Mumbai, is alleged to be breaching constitutional principles by promoting exclusivity based on religion.

On September 3, the NHRC instructed Maharashtra's chief secretary to investigate these allegations and provide an action-taken report within two weeks. The commission considers this a serious human rights issue, potentially violating the rights of individuals from minority communities.

The inquiry will explore the legal framework permitting the development of this project. The NHRC is keen to understand the basis for any permissions that might have been granted, questioning their alignment with India's sovereignty, integrity, and unity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
University Faces Legal Trouble Over Unrecognized Law Course

University Faces Legal Trouble Over Unrecognized Law Course

 India
2
U.S. Labor Market Easing: Job Openings Hit 10-Month Low Amid Economic Shifts

U.S. Labor Market Easing: Job Openings Hit 10-Month Low Amid Economic Shifts

 Global
3
FEMA's Staffing Struggles: Is U.S. Disaster Response at Risk?

FEMA's Staffing Struggles: Is U.S. Disaster Response at Risk?

 Global
4
Campus Clash: ABVP Protests Spark Tensions with SBSP Leader

Campus Clash: ABVP Protests Spark Tensions with SBSP Leader

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cloud computing supercharges business performance in digital era

From opportunity to risk: How AI is redefining modern journalism

Behavioural gaps in cybersecurity leave organizations exposed

AI booms as carbon ally, but energy demands threaten climate progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025