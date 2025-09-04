Left Menu

Justice Served: Man Sentenced for Misusing Intimate Photos

Deepak Singh was sentenced to 19 months in prison for posting a woman's explicit photo online and assaulting her. He was fined Rs 25,000, with an added month's incarceration if unpaid. Singh was acquitted under the SC/ST Act. The case originated from a 2020 police complaint.

In a significant ruling, a local court has sentenced Deepak Singh to 19 months of rigorous imprisonment. Singh was found guilty of posting explicit photos of a woman online and assaulting her, actions which led to conviction under multiple legal provisions, including the Information Technology Act.

Special Judge Amit Kumar Sirohi delivered the verdict, imposing a fine of Rs 25,000 on Singh. Failure to pay could extend his imprisonment by an additional month. Singh, however, was acquitted of charges under the Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe Act.

The legal proceedings were initiated after a complaint was filed in January 2020 at Narendranagar Police Station. The woman, who met Singh through an online matrimonial site, accused him of abuse and unauthorized use of her private images after their relationship soured.

