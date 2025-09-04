Left Menu

Allahabad High Court Grants Bail in 35-Year-Old Caste Violence Case

The Allahabad High Court has granted bail to 32 individuals convicted in a 35-year-old caste violence case in Agra. The counsel for the appellants argued they were falsely implicated, highlighting contradictions in witness statements. Many appellants are elderly, and the appeal hearing is unlikely soon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 04-09-2025 00:13 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 00:13 IST
Allahabad High Court Grants Bail in 35-Year-Old Caste Violence Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Allahabad High Court has ordered the release on bail of 32 individuals previously convicted in a caste violence case dating back 35 years in Agra. Justice Shekhar Kumar Yadav granted the bail on August 28, noting that the appeal process could be prolonged, thus warranting their release.

Earlier this year, a lower court in Agra sentenced these individuals to five years of imprisonment. The verdict has been challenged on grounds of alleged false implications and contradictory witness statements, a point pressed by the defense.

Most of the convicts are aged over 65 and suffering from health issues. Their counsel argued misinterpretation of evidence by the trial court, which the high court considered while deciding to grant bail. Notably, appellant Devi Singh, aged 95, has already been granted short-term bail.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
University Faces Legal Trouble Over Unrecognized Law Course

University Faces Legal Trouble Over Unrecognized Law Course

 India
2
U.S. Labor Market Easing: Job Openings Hit 10-Month Low Amid Economic Shifts

U.S. Labor Market Easing: Job Openings Hit 10-Month Low Amid Economic Shifts

 Global
3
FEMA's Staffing Struggles: Is U.S. Disaster Response at Risk?

FEMA's Staffing Struggles: Is U.S. Disaster Response at Risk?

 Global
4
Campus Clash: ABVP Protests Spark Tensions with SBSP Leader

Campus Clash: ABVP Protests Spark Tensions with SBSP Leader

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cloud computing supercharges business performance in digital era

From opportunity to risk: How AI is redefining modern journalism

Behavioural gaps in cybersecurity leave organizations exposed

AI booms as carbon ally, but energy demands threaten climate progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025