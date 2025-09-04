Allahabad High Court Grants Bail in 35-Year-Old Caste Violence Case

The Allahabad High Court has ordered the release on bail of 32 individuals previously convicted in a caste violence case dating back 35 years in Agra. Justice Shekhar Kumar Yadav granted the bail on August 28, noting that the appeal process could be prolonged, thus warranting their release.

Earlier this year, a lower court in Agra sentenced these individuals to five years of imprisonment. The verdict has been challenged on grounds of alleged false implications and contradictory witness statements, a point pressed by the defense.

Most of the convicts are aged over 65 and suffering from health issues. Their counsel argued misinterpretation of evidence by the trial court, which the high court considered while deciding to grant bail. Notably, appellant Devi Singh, aged 95, has already been granted short-term bail.

