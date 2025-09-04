Whistleblower Faces Threats After Exposing Municipal Corruption in Mangalore

The Haridwar Police Station is now responsible for the safety of a whistleblower and his family after he uncovered irregularities in municipal governance. Mohammad Safi, a resident of Mangalore, has alleged receiving death threats following his exposure of corruption in 2018 by the then municipal chairman.

This revelation led to the disqualification of the official from future elections. The case recently came before a division bench, with Chief Justice G Narendra and Justice Subhash Upadhyay presiding, highlighting the serious nature of Safi's claims and the need for protection.

Safi has been vocal about the misuse of government funds, exposing widespread corruption within the municipality. In 2018, a high court order had initially granted him security, but ongoing threats necessitate renewed protections.

