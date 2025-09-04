Left Menu

Whistleblower Faces Threats After Exposing Municipal Corruption in Mangalore

The Haridwar Police Station chief has been directed to ensure security for Mohammad Safi, who exposed corruption by a former chairman of Mangalore Municipality in 2018. Safi alleges ongoing death threats against him and his family after revealing the misuse of government funds, leading to the official's disqualification.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Haridwar | Updated: 04-09-2025 01:00 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 01:00 IST
Whistleblower Faces Threats After Exposing Municipal Corruption in Mangalore
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Haridwar Police Station is now responsible for the safety of a whistleblower and his family after he uncovered irregularities in municipal governance. Mohammad Safi, a resident of Mangalore, has alleged receiving death threats following his exposure of corruption in 2018 by the then municipal chairman.

This revelation led to the disqualification of the official from future elections. The case recently came before a division bench, with Chief Justice G Narendra and Justice Subhash Upadhyay presiding, highlighting the serious nature of Safi's claims and the need for protection.

Safi has been vocal about the misuse of government funds, exposing widespread corruption within the municipality. In 2018, a high court order had initially granted him security, but ongoing threats necessitate renewed protections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Closer Ties Amid Controversy: U.S.-Mexico Security Cooperation Under Scrutiny

Closer Ties Amid Controversy: U.S.-Mexico Security Cooperation Under Scrutin...

 Global
2
Survivors Push for Epstein Files Release Amid Political Tensions

Survivors Push for Epstein Files Release Amid Political Tensions

 United States
3
Explosive Stirs Tension in Damascus

Explosive Stirs Tension in Damascus

 Global
4
Key Figures in Assassination Plot Against Ecuador’s Anti-Corruption Candidate Face Trial

Key Figures in Assassination Plot Against Ecuador’s Anti-Corruption Candidat...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cloud computing supercharges business performance in digital era

From opportunity to risk: How AI is redefining modern journalism

Behavioural gaps in cybersecurity leave organizations exposed

AI booms as carbon ally, but energy demands threaten climate progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025