Tensions Escalate Over Gaza Deal Negotiations
Hamas expressed readiness for a comprehensive Gaza deal involving the exchange of Israeli hostages for Palestinian prisoners, following U.S. President Trump's demand. Despite this, Israeli PM Netanyahu's office dismissed the comments. Previous ceasefire agreements outline a path forward, but tensions remain high over terms and conditions.
Hamas reiterated its willingness on Wednesday for a comprehensive deal to exchange hostages in Gaza, shortly after U.S. President Trump's urging for their release. Hamas aims to exchange Israeli hostages for Palestinian prisoners.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office criticized Hamas' assurance as lacking novelty, dismissing their statements as mere spin without substance. The office emphasized that Gaza's conflict would continue until hostages are freed, Hamas disarmed, and security control established.
Hamas had earlier agreed to a temporary ceasefire, including hostage exchanges. An Egyptian official disclosed the proposal involving a suspension of Israeli military actions for 60 days. Yet, Netanyahu reaffirmed that negotiations would continue under terms benefiting Israel.
