Kim Jong Un's Support for Russia: A Fraternal Duty

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has pledged to continue his country's support for Russia and its military, citing it as a 'fraternal duty' under their treaty. This statement came after his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin during a recent event in Beijing, marking Japan's WWII surrender.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has affirmed his country's commitment to supporting Russia and its military forces. This declaration underscores Pyongyang's view of its treaty obligations with Moscow as a 'fraternal duty,' according to a report from state media outlet KCNA on Thursday.

The announcement followed a meeting between Kim and Russian President Vladimir Putin, which took place on the sidelines of an event in Beijing. The event was held to commemorate the formal surrender of Japan in World War Two, a significant historical occasion.

The discussion between Kim and Putin reflects ongoing diplomatic interactions amidst the complex geopolitics in East Asia. It highlights Pyongyang's alignment with Moscow, emphasizing the strategic importance of their bilateral relationship.

(With inputs from agencies.)

