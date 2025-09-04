Vice President Vance Faces Emotional Pleas for Action After Minneapolis Church Shooting

Vice President JD Vance visited Minneapolis on Wednesday to meet with families affected by a deadly shooting at the Annunciation Catholic Church. The tragic event claimed the lives of two children, Fletcher Merkel, 8, and Harper Moyski, 10, and left 21 others injured.

During his visit, Vance faced heartfelt pleas for action against gun violence. Harry Kaiser, a parent of one of the victims, urged Vance to leverage his position to address the issue comprehensively. "Please use this moment to move your feet and transcend our political divides," said Leah Kaiser, emphasizing the need for unity and hope.

The vice president also visited Children's Hospital, speaking with survivors and their families. Amidst calls for stricter gun control, Vance refrained from commenting on Minnesota's gun laws but acknowledged the need for collective steps to prevent such tragedies.

(With inputs from agencies.)