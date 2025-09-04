Nations Unite for Peace: Progress in DRC-Rwanda Pact Under Scrutiny

In the latest effort to solidify peace, representatives from Qatar, the United States, Togo, and the African Union convened to discuss progress in the peace agreement between the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Rwanda. The joint oversight committee assessed the current status and acknowledged hurdles in implementation.

The meeting, publicized by the U.S. State Department, pointed out the slow progress in some aspects of the peace pact, emphasizing the need for resilience and prompt action. Discussions involved a commitment from both the DRC and Rwanda to enhance information exchange through technical, intelligence, and military channels ahead of the next Joint Security Cooperation Mechanism (JSCM) meeting in Doha.

Representing the African Union, Togo played a pivotal role in facilitating dialogue and attempting to bridge gaps in the peace process. The committee urged continuation in efforts to ensure complete adherence to the agreement's terms to foster stability in the region.