Left Menu

Nations Unite for Peace: Progress in DRC-Rwanda Pact Under Scrutiny

Officials from Qatar, the United States, and Togo joined the African Union in the second joint oversight committee meeting to address the implementation issues of the peace agreement between the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Rwanda. The meeting highlighted the necessity for enhanced information exchange and commitment to resolving slow areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-09-2025 04:43 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 04:43 IST
Nations Unite for Peace: Progress in DRC-Rwanda Pact Under Scrutiny
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In the latest effort to solidify peace, representatives from Qatar, the United States, Togo, and the African Union convened to discuss progress in the peace agreement between the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Rwanda. The joint oversight committee assessed the current status and acknowledged hurdles in implementation.

The meeting, publicized by the U.S. State Department, pointed out the slow progress in some aspects of the peace pact, emphasizing the need for resilience and prompt action. Discussions involved a commitment from both the DRC and Rwanda to enhance information exchange through technical, intelligence, and military channels ahead of the next Joint Security Cooperation Mechanism (JSCM) meeting in Doha.

Representing the African Union, Togo played a pivotal role in facilitating dialogue and attempting to bridge gaps in the peace process. The committee urged continuation in efforts to ensure complete adherence to the agreement's terms to foster stability in the region.

TRENDING

1
Trump's 'One Big Beautiful Bill Act' and Its Political Ripples

Trump's 'One Big Beautiful Bill Act' and Its Political Ripples

 United States
2
Controversy Erupts: Health Groups Demand Secretary Kennedy's Resignation

Controversy Erupts: Health Groups Demand Secretary Kennedy's Resignation

 Global
3
US Domestic News: Key Issues Loom Amid Legal Battles and Policy Changes

US Domestic News: Key Issues Loom Amid Legal Battles and Policy Changes

 Global
4
Diverse Sports Highlights: From NFL to Tennis Showdowns

Diverse Sports Highlights: From NFL to Tennis Showdowns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cloud computing supercharges business performance in digital era

From opportunity to risk: How AI is redefining modern journalism

Behavioural gaps in cybersecurity leave organizations exposed

AI booms as carbon ally, but energy demands threaten climate progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025