Russia Dismisses Military Deployment Talks in Ukraine
Russia firmly rejects discussing any foreign military presence in Ukraine, labeling it as unacceptable. Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova responded to comments by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen about potential European troop deployment to Ukraine, a plan also rejected by Germany.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Vladivostok | Updated: 04-09-2025 06:27 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 06:27 IST
- Country:
- Russia
Russia has decisively ruled out any discussions about foreign military deployment in Ukraine, deeming such talks as 'unacceptable.' This announcement was made by Maria Zakharova, the Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, during a briefing with reporters on Thursday.
The statement is a response to recent remarks by Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, who hinted at plans for sending European troops to the conflict-torn nation.
In alignment with Russia's stance, Germany has also dismissed the idea, further complicating the notion of international military intervention in Ukraine.
