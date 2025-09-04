Left Menu

Russia Dismisses Military Deployment Talks in Ukraine

Russia firmly rejects discussing any foreign military presence in Ukraine, labeling it as unacceptable. Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova responded to comments by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen about potential European troop deployment to Ukraine, a plan also rejected by Germany.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vladivostok | Updated: 04-09-2025 06:27 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 06:27 IST
Russia Dismisses Military Deployment Talks in Ukraine
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russia

Russia has decisively ruled out any discussions about foreign military deployment in Ukraine, deeming such talks as 'unacceptable.' This announcement was made by Maria Zakharova, the Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, during a briefing with reporters on Thursday.

The statement is a response to recent remarks by Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, who hinted at plans for sending European troops to the conflict-torn nation.

In alignment with Russia's stance, Germany has also dismissed the idea, further complicating the notion of international military intervention in Ukraine.

TRENDING

1
Russia Rejects Foreign Troop Deployment Proposal in Ukraine

Russia Rejects Foreign Troop Deployment Proposal in Ukraine

 Global
2
Amanda Anisimova's Redemption: From Wimbledon Woes to U.S. Open Glory

Amanda Anisimova's Redemption: From Wimbledon Woes to U.S. Open Glory

 Global
3
Santiago Carreras to Lead Argentina Against Australia: Rugby Championship Update

Santiago Carreras to Lead Argentina Against Australia: Rugby Championship Up...

 Australia
4
Naomi Osaka's Triumphant Return: A U.S. Open Comeback

Naomi Osaka's Triumphant Return: A U.S. Open Comeback

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cloud computing supercharges business performance in digital era

From opportunity to risk: How AI is redefining modern journalism

Behavioural gaps in cybersecurity leave organizations exposed

AI booms as carbon ally, but energy demands threaten climate progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025