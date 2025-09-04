Missile Tensions: Yemen's Threat to Israel Intensifies

In a series of escalating tensions, the Israeli military on Thursday identified a missile launch from Yemen, marking the third such incident in less than 24 hours. Israel's defense systems are on high alert to intercept these emerging threats.

The missile launches were attributed to Yemen's Houthis, a group backed by Iran. These attacks are reportedly in solidarity with Palestinians amid the ongoing conflict in Gaza, as tensions in the region continue to mount.

With missile defenses activated, Israel remains vigilant. The persistent threats underscore the widening repercussions of the Gaza war, drawing in regional actors and heightening security concerns.