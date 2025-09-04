Deadly Clash in Jharkhand: Security Forces vs. TSPC Rebels
Two security personnel were killed and one injured in a gunfight with the banned TSPC group in Jharkhand's Palamu district. The encounter occurred in Kedal village following a tip-off about TSPC commander's presence. The injured officer is receiving treatment at Medinirai Medical College.
In Jharkhand's Palamu district, a gunfight between security forces and the outlawed Tritiya Sammelan Prastuti Committee (TSPC) left two personnel dead and another injured in the early hours of Thursday.
The confrontation occurred around 12:30 a.m. in Kedal village as police responded to intelligence reports of TSPC commander's presence. The encounter intensified when the security team arrived and was met with gunfire.
The injured officer was rushed to Medinirai Medical College and Hospital where he is receiving treatment. Meanwhile, Palamu DIG Naushad Alam confirmed that two personnel succumbed to their injuries, marking a significant escalation in ongoing tensions with insurgent factions.
