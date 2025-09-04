Left Menu

Deadly Clash in Jharkhand: Security Forces vs. TSPC Rebels

Two security personnel were killed and one injured in a gunfight with the banned TSPC group in Jharkhand's Palamu district. The encounter occurred in Kedal village following a tip-off about TSPC commander's presence. The injured officer is receiving treatment at Medinirai Medical College.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 04-09-2025 08:33 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 08:33 IST
Deadly Clash in Jharkhand: Security Forces vs. TSPC Rebels
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In Jharkhand's Palamu district, a gunfight between security forces and the outlawed Tritiya Sammelan Prastuti Committee (TSPC) left two personnel dead and another injured in the early hours of Thursday.

The confrontation occurred around 12:30 a.m. in Kedal village as police responded to intelligence reports of TSPC commander's presence. The encounter intensified when the security team arrived and was met with gunfire.

The injured officer was rushed to Medinirai Medical College and Hospital where he is receiving treatment. Meanwhile, Palamu DIG Naushad Alam confirmed that two personnel succumbed to their injuries, marking a significant escalation in ongoing tensions with insurgent factions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kochi's Strategic Win: Rs 222 Crore Boost for Flood Risk Management

Kochi's Strategic Win: Rs 222 Crore Boost for Flood Risk Management

 India
2
Nidec Shares Tumble Amid Accounting Investigation Concerns

Nidec Shares Tumble Amid Accounting Investigation Concerns

 Global
3
India's Trade Strategy: Reforming Tariffs and Embracing Global Partnerships

India's Trade Strategy: Reforming Tariffs and Embracing Global Partnerships

 India
4
Australia's Largest Class Action Settlement Over Robodebt Programme Unfolds

Australia's Largest Class Action Settlement Over Robodebt Programme Unfolds

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cloud computing supercharges business performance in digital era

From opportunity to risk: How AI is redefining modern journalism

Behavioural gaps in cybersecurity leave organizations exposed

AI booms as carbon ally, but energy demands threaten climate progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025