Uttarakhand Whistleblower's Family Granted Police Protection Amid Threats

The Uttarakhand High Court has stepped in to ensure the safety of whistleblower Mohammad Safi and his family, instructing the Haridwar police to provide them with protection. Safi exposed financial misconduct by a former Manglaur Municipality chairman in 2018, leading to the official's disqualification from future elections.

According to a petition filed by Safi, he and his family have been subject to a constant stream of threats since he brought these irregularities to light. Safi argued that he was instrumental in unveiling widespread corruption, putting his life and those of his family at risk.

The court's decision reflects ongoing concerns for Safi's safety, as he had previously been granted security following his revelations. The division bench, led by Chief Justice G Narendra and Justice Subhash Upadhyay, reaffirmed the need for protective measures to safeguard the petitioner's family.