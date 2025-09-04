Xi Jinping Praises Slovakia's Commitment to China

Chinese President Xi Jinping has commended Slovakia for its steadfast friendship with China, as reported by Chinese state media. The remarks were made during a meeting with Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, who was in Beijing for a significant military parade on Wednesday.

President Xi highlighted the importance of unity and international cooperation, particularly in the current global environment. The meeting underscored China's intention to foster stronger ties through increased exchanges with Slovakia.

Prime Minister Fico's visit to China, against the backdrop of a grand display of China's military prowess, also emphasized the diplomatic relations and mutual interests between the two countries.