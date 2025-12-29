Heated Exchange: MLA's Stand Stalls SIR Hearings in Hooghly
TMC MLA Asit Mazumdar disrupted SIR hearings in West Bengal's Hooghly district, demanding the inclusion of booth-level agents (BLAs) against Election Commission guidelines. The entry gates were closed until Mazumdar relented on humanitarian grounds. The BJP claimed TMC influence, while the Trinamool Congress defended Mazumdar's actions.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 29-12-2025 15:13 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 15:13 IST
- India
SIR hearings at Chinsurah-Mogra block office in Hooghly were temporarily halted on Monday following TMC MLA Asit Mazumdar's demand that booth-level agents be present, contrary to Election Commission guidelines.
Mazumdar's insistence led to blocked entry gates, though he eventually allowed proceedings to continue on humanitarian grounds, sparking political debate.
The BJP accused Mazumdar of acting on TMC instructions, while the Trinamool Congress claimed the MLA was advocating for voter clarity and transparency.
