Left Menu

Supreme Court to Hear Unified Challenge on Online Gaming Law

The Centre has approached the Supreme Court to transfer multiple pleas challenging the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act, 2025 to ensure consistent verdicts. The law, which bans all real-money online gaming, faces opposition in high courts across India, prompting a request for unified judicial handling.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-09-2025 12:25 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 12:25 IST
Supreme Court to Hear Unified Challenge on Online Gaming Law
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Centre has urged the Supreme Court to take charge of various pleas from different high courts challenging the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act, 2025. This move seeks to consolidate the cases to prevent conflicting judgments on the matter.

A transfer plea was presented before Chief Justice B R Gavai and Justice K Vinod Chandran, as the law faces scrutiny in Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, and Delhi high courts. The act stands as the first central legislation enforcing a national ban on real-money online gaming, encompassing fantasy sports.

The law, enacted shortly after its introduction in the Lok Sabha in August, frames violations as cognisable and non-bailable, stirring opposition that demands a cohesive judicial examination in the Supreme Court to streamline future litigation processes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Revving Up India: GST Rationalisation Ignites Auto Industry

Revving Up India: GST Rationalisation Ignites Auto Industry

 India
2
Syria’s Silent Struggle: Drought and Its Aftermath

Syria’s Silent Struggle: Drought and Its Aftermath

 Syria
3
GST Rate Cut on Cement: Boosting India’s Infrastructure Growth

GST Rate Cut on Cement: Boosting India’s Infrastructure Growth

 India
4
Supreme Court Seeks Stand on Himalayan States' Environmental Crisis

Supreme Court Seeks Stand on Himalayan States' Environmental Crisis

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cloud computing supercharges business performance in digital era

From opportunity to risk: How AI is redefining modern journalism

Behavioural gaps in cybersecurity leave organizations exposed

AI booms as carbon ally, but energy demands threaten climate progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025