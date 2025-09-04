Supreme Court to Hear Unified Challenge on Online Gaming Law

The Centre has urged the Supreme Court to take charge of various pleas from different high courts challenging the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act, 2025. This move seeks to consolidate the cases to prevent conflicting judgments on the matter.

A transfer plea was presented before Chief Justice B R Gavai and Justice K Vinod Chandran, as the law faces scrutiny in Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, and Delhi high courts. The act stands as the first central legislation enforcing a national ban on real-money online gaming, encompassing fantasy sports.

The law, enacted shortly after its introduction in the Lok Sabha in August, frames violations as cognisable and non-bailable, stirring opposition that demands a cohesive judicial examination in the Supreme Court to streamline future litigation processes.

(With inputs from agencies.)